SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 76.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 281,592 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after buying an additional 170,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $15.94 on Friday. CareDx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.