SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 847,417 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 847,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of ADTRAN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

