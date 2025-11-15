SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.84 Million Investment in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 223.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 31.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Trading Down 2.4%

BCO opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. Analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

