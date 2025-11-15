PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,097 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 651.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

