Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Stock Holdings Cut by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,316 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education accounts for 1.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Adtalem Global Education worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ATGE opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

