MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VYM opened at $141.01 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $143.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

