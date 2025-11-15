SG Capital Management LLC Sells 197,358 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,358 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up approximately 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,880,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 328,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 target price on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.29.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $412.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.62 and its 200 day moving average is $320.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $978.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

