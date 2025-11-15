iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF is Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Independence Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,546 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.