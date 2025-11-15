T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,082 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.59% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

