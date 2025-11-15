SG Capital Management LLC Has $26.03 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,870 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Dycom Industries worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DY opened at $290.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.63.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

