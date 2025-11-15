Sculati Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 404,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $314,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,745,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.95 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

