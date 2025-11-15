2,302 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $JUST Purchased by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 117,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 253,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000.

JUST stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $494.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

