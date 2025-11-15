Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $115,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

