LGT Capital Partners LTD. Takes Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,361,000. Xylem comprises 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Xylem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. CWM LLC grew its position in Xylem by 8.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 3.2%

XYL opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

