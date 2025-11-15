LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 53,000 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Carlyle Group accounts for about 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Carlyle Group worth $39,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Carlyle Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,138,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,937,000 after buying an additional 311,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%.The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

