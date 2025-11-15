iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Sold by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 725.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

