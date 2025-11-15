JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Acquired by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.6%

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.1214 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.