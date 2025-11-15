Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,741 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

