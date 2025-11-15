Keyvantage Wealth LLC Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Keyvantage Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $94.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

