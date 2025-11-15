Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

