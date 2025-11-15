49,942 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

