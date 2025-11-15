Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after acquiring an additional 408,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,926,787 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,051,000 after purchasing an additional 234,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $240,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,665,228 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $122,577,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,316,450.32. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

