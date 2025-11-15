Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

MGK stock opened at $408.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $426.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

