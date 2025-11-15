Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 299,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $35.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

