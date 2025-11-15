Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,341 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,998 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $579.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.