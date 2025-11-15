Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,574,000 after purchasing an additional 700,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,907,000 after buying an additional 211,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $193.86 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $169.26 and a one year high of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.50.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

