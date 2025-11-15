Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 8.2% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.23% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $346,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,089,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,341 shares of company stock worth $29,204,998 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $579.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

