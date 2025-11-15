Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

