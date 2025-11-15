Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $3.95 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $131.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Relmada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Insider Activity at Relmada Therapeutics

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 788,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,337. This trade represents a 173.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Edward Kelly acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 502,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,049. The trade was a 21.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 726,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.