MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $314.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.