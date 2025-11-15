SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,247,262 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,642,000. DoubleVerify comprises about 2.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 572.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 3,035.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $92,747.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

