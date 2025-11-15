MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 980 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,487,000 after buying an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,727,000 after purchasing an additional 242,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,979,841 shares of company stock valued at $303,130,605. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Datadog Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $185.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.89. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

