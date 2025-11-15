Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 2,812 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

