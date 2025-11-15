MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 417 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $35,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $567,709.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

