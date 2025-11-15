JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 3.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 748,311 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 479,460 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 450,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.