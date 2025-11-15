RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.