Fusion Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3%

WFC stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.