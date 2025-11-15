MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $49.52 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 136.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,404 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 7.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.21% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $49,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

