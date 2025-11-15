MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 153.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1,470.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. President Capital upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

