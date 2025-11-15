Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 860 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 750.8% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 34,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

