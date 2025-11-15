Insider Selling: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $58,766.84 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Bridgette Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,690.17. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DexCom Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

