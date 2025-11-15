Anshul Maheshwari Sells 2,601 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,601 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $47,676.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,409.89. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiBone alerts:

On Thursday, October 2nd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,311 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $47,016.20.

On Monday, August 18th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,461 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $53,887.77.

SiBone Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.81. SiBone has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiBone

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiBone by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiBone by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of SiBone by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 115,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiBone by 55.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 224,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Wall Street Zen cut SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

SiBone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiBone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiBone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.