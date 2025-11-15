John Alam Buys 5,553 Shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Stock

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) CEO John Alam bought 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $40,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,467,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,412.85. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CervoMed Stock Up 5.9%

NASDAQ CRVO opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. CervoMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 290.72%.The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Equities analysts expect that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRVO shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CervoMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CervoMed by 35.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CervoMed in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CervoMed in the first quarter worth $104,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Articles

