MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.