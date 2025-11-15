MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.49.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
