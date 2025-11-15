Benjamin Palleiko Sells 3,328 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Palleiko sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $38,438.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,230.55. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0%
KALV stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
