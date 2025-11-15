Insider Selling: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) CFO Sells $54,182.40 in Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) CFO Jerome Wong sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $54,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,843.20. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EKSO stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.71%. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 316,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

