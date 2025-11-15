Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $261.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

NYSE:LNG opened at $215.20 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

