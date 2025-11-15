LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on December 12th

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

NYSE:LCII opened at $106.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 591.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 535.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

