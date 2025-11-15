SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 2nd

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

SmartFinancial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $612.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

