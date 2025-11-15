Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 791,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,122,000 after purchasing an additional 544,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

